Ghostwire: Tokyo is certainly one of the strangest high-profile games coming up in the next period, and its horror aspect actually connects to what must have been its origins, which is a sort of The Evil Within 3, according to reports from Tango Gameworks, which also revealed some details on combat system and gameplay of the game for PS5 and PC.

As reported by Gamespot, the connection with the horror atmospheres of The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 is not accidental, given that the project began as the third installment of the series, only to reach a decidedly different form thanks also to the intervention. by Ikumi Nakamura, who then left the team and reins to Shinji Mikami and the others.

In any case, different common features they are still visible, as are the moments in which the scenario changes radically under the eyes of the player, transforming the settings in a disturbing way due to the spells cast by the cultists against which we must fight.

The combat system was accurately described on the PlayStation Blog with the publication of the new video on gameplay and history that was staged last night: this takes place using the technique ofEthereal Weaving, hand gestures that allow you to manipulate the aether and three elements: wind, with which to launch high impact gusts, water, which deals heavier damage at close range and fire, which applies the heaviest damage of all and to the area .

Ghostwire: Tokyo, one of the creepy enemies that can be found around

The ether of the earth can also be used to parry enemy attacks, but there are also tools that you can use such as a bow and some special talismans that also have an important function in the optics of the stealth sections.

By freeing the lost souls found on the streets of Tokyo, by fighting and helping various creatures such as nekomata (strange cats that have practically taken over the businesses in owned Tokyo) and tanuki, various bonuses and protective amulets can be obtained, but also to level up to unlock new skills. We remind you that Ghostwire: Tokyo is available for preorder on PS5 and PC also in a special edition with various bonuses.