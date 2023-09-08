Patrick “Coach” Esume’s sentence was meant to be funny, but somehow it was the guiding principle of the first broadcast of the American National Football League (NFL) by RTL on Friday night. “Schmiso, let’s stay here seriously,” he said to his commentator colleague Florian Schmidt-Sommerfeld during the live broadcast of the kickoff game of the new NFL season between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions. Because that was exactly what this first live broadcast by Cologne’s private broadcaster of the best American football league in the world was – and thus a welcome contrast to the broadcasts of ProSieben’s competitor, who lost the rights to the NFL.