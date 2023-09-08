Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

‘Al fondo hay sitio’ brought back a chapter full of nostalgia and laughter. After the success of the ‘Charito’ operation on the spine, the Gonzales had to carry out the procedures for their relative to be discharged from the clinic; however, the exorbitant sum of money left ‘Koky’ and Joel speechless, who were supposed to take care of the expenses.

Given what happened, the Gonzales were distraught and Koky devised a whole plan to be able to get ‘Charito’ out without paying 1 sol at the clinic. The goal was to get ‘Jimmy’s’ mom out without anyone noticing, so ‘Tito’, ‘Pepe’, ‘Teresita’, ‘Don Gil’ and ‘Koky’ dressed up as the character played by Mónica Sánchez. While they distracted the doctors, Joel took her out of the clinic in the car without anyone suspecting anything of her.