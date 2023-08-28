Norway will coordinate Ukrainian allies in the field of defense materials

Norway will coordinate Ukrainian allies in the field of providing defense materials. About it said on the government website.

They recalled that in March 2023, Norway signed an agreement with Ukraine on support in the provision of defense materials and the development of the defense industry. “Norway will also lead the work at the strategic level in NATO, which coordinates efforts in connection with the development of work on defense materials between allied countries and Ukraine,” the statement said.

“There are serious problems with corruption in the field of defense procurement in Ukraine. Since NATO turned to Norway for help in 2014, we have been supporting Ukraine by changing laws, rules and procedures,” Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said.

