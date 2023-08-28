There are still a few days and we will finally be able to know if Starfield is up to the big ones, huge expectations of the players. After all, we’re talking about a new IP from Bethesda, the house behind The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, and even just the idea of one “Space Skyrim” piques the imagination of so many people.
As usual for games eagerly awaited by the general public, even in the case of Starfield, the eyes of fans nervously stare at the expiry date of the international press review embargo on the calendar, while their ears try to capture every single piece of information that could arrive from the lucky ones who are already playing it. One of these is that Starfield will apparently be the least buggy Bethesda game ever.
Of course, considering the conditions of the studio’s previous games, it doesn’t seem like who knows what result, yet from the testimonies collected by Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming, it really seems that next September 6th (or September 1st for those who bought the Premium Edition) we will find in our hands a very clean experience even comparing it with other games on the market, with the bugs that it seems you can count on the fingers of one hand over dozens of hours of play.
A surprising detail, given that if confirmed it would break the historical tradition of Bethesda to launch games full of bugs on the market, so much so that a group of modders was already organizing themselves to quickly create an amateur patch to solve the flaws of the game and now apparently their intervention will no longer be necessary.
Starfield: can many bugs influence the judgment of such a big game?
Let me be clear, this is undoubtedly a positive factor, provided it is confirmed in practice, yet one wonders if that of the bugs, leaving aside the Bethesda tradition and the memes on the subject, is really a negative element so impactful when we talk about apparently gigantic and very ambitious games like Starfield.
The truth is that, ignoring the flaws in the game code, the house has always created games that have managed to convince critics and the public thanks to their indisputable qualities, willing to turn a blind eye (sometimes even both) faced with what problem here and there.
And in general we think that the level of public tolerance compared to bugs, but we also include problems of a technical and performance nature, it is much higher than what actually appears from the comments made on social networks and forums by enthusiasts, especially when it comes to games considered to be of great quality or in any case to which fans are particularly attached.
Wanting to give some recent examples we can mention Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which despite the harsh criticism from the community that even led The Pokémon Company to apologize publicly, have still sold tens of millions of copies and are among the best-selling titles in the series. Or again GTA The Trilogy, a collection that some consider a real insult to the beloved Rockstar Games series, but which in any case seems to have exceeded the ceiling of 14 million copies. Certainly for these two examples we are talking about sales and not actual appreciation, which are two different things, yet not even the media storms involving these two titles seem to have dampened the interest of buyers.
And what do you think, bugs really are such a big factor in huge and ambitious games like Starfield? And, in general, how much do bugs impact your overall rating?
This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial team and is not necessarily representative of Multiplayer.it’s editorial line.
#Starfield #bugs #difference #mammoth #games
