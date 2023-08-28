There are still a few days and we will finally be able to know if Starfield is up to the big ones, huge expectations of the players. After all, we’re talking about a new IP from Bethesda, the house behind The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, and even just the idea of ​​one “Space Skyrim” piques the imagination of so many people.

As usual for games eagerly awaited by the general public, even in the case of Starfield, the eyes of fans nervously stare at the expiry date of the international press review embargo on the calendar, while their ears try to capture every single piece of information that could arrive from the lucky ones who are already playing it. One of these is that Starfield will apparently be the least buggy Bethesda game ever.

Of course, considering the conditions of the studio’s previous games, it doesn’t seem like who knows what result, yet from the testimonies collected by Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming, it really seems that next September 6th (or September 1st for those who bought the Premium Edition) we will find in our hands a very clean experience even comparing it with other games on the market, with the bugs that it seems you can count on the fingers of one hand over dozens of hours of play.

A surprising detail, given that if confirmed it would break the historical tradition of Bethesda to launch games full of bugs on the market, so much so that a group of modders was already organizing themselves to quickly create an amateur patch to solve the flaws of the game and now apparently their intervention will no longer be necessary.