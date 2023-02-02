The Norwegian police said that they will prevent the burning of a copy of the Noble Qur’an scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, in front of the Turkish embassy in the capital, Oslo, according to the Norwegian News Agency (NTB) today, Thursday.
The Oslo police attributed the decision to intelligence information it had received.
“This event (demonstration) cannot go ahead due to security concerns,” Oslo Police Inspector Martin Strand said in a statement.
Recently, a right-wing Danish-Swedish extremist known for his hostility to Islam burned a copy of the Holy Qur’an in front of a mosque in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, and threatened to do so every week until Turkey agreed to Sweden’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
He also burned a copy of the Holy Qur’an in the Danish capital, Copenhagen.
The process of burning copies of the Holy Qur’an drew condemnation from countries and international organizations as an attack on the beliefs and sanctities of others.
