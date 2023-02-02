The third season of Overwatch 2 will start from February 7 and that means that new settings are coming for the team shooter of Blizzard. We already know that we will have the return of the Workshop mode from the first installment, also changes in the reward system and the addition of new skins. But, the highlight is a new map, Antarctica.

New maps go through an interesting creation process. The developers have a list of places where they would like to see the heroes of Overwatch 2. They do this from the first game and now Antarctica came out.

“Antarctica is great because some of our maps are very story driven or one hero in particular. And Antarctica is somehow related to the main story”stated Dion Rogers, the game’s art director.

Then that goes to the level creation area and there they get to work on photos, references and so on. Designs are made in 2D, then it goes to 3D and the creative process begins. The work is passed to an editor, rendered 3D, and they start testing it.

But the process does not stop there, they also work on the story, what could have happened in the place. “We not only imagine what happens in the past, but also what happens during the ‘omnic crisis’ and what happens in the present. We talk about all the little stories we want to tell and from that we influence what will be shown in art, signs and so on.Gavin Jurgens-Fyhrie, Overwatch 2’s head of narrative, stated.

In-game changes adjusted the way Overwatch 2 maps are designed

Now, since the first installment and now especially in the second, Overwatch 2 has a game format where 5 players per team participate. This changed the way maps are designed. Now, this not only remained with Antarctica, but also with other old maps to which they added boxes and other elements and they had to review over and over again.

“You will see the maps a little tighter, with more coverage than you were used to and you will face a new challenge”, stated Trey Spisak, Overwatch 2 level designer.

On the other hand, the reason why Antarctica was chosen as the new map is because they wanted to expand the story of the game a bit more. They not only liked the location, but what it was about and that made things easier when choosing. they knew in Blizzard It wasn’t going to be easy, but they came up with something great that users are sure to love.

At the story level, you will see the ship of Overwatch who tried at the time to rescue those people who were in Antarctica, but who failed in the attempt. Even the people who lived there had to leave, because the weather got worse. You will also see what they were trying to find in that location.

Will Antarctica favor certain heroes?

The new map will not only strengthen the story of the game, it can also affect the way you play your favorite character. You will even wonder if there is a point in coming with your hero to this place. For example, in the area where the ship is, perhaps some agents are better than others, especially due to the lack of verticality. In other words, you will need to learn a lot about checkpoints and who can be a difference.

For example, heroes who attack very close, like Tracer, could be the difference in these very tight spaces where everyone is crowded. What is a fact is that there are spaces for everyone, since a good balance was thought of.

Will Antarctica be part of Overwatch 2 PVE?

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that Antarctica is a very important map for the history of Overwatch 2 for everything that we already mentioned before, however, it is still too early to know if it will be part of the PVE content that will arrive in the remainder of 2023.

On the other hand, it is also important to touch on the issue of size. One would think that, being a control map, Antarctica would be much larger or smaller, all depending on the vision that each one puts on it, however, in this precise case, it will not be like that. At Blizzard they make an effort to keep everything the same size.

We are very close to the third season of Overwatch 2 so it is a fact that many more details will come, apart from those that we already mentioned. We even want to see it in action already, but we will have to wait a little longer to get to that point.

Meanwhile, the images are ready and we hope that your expectations are high because ours already are.

What do you think of the designs presented? They please you?