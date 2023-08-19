In all, 170 women participated in the meeting held in the capital of São Paulo on the afternoon of this Friday (18.Aug.2023)

Former first lady and national president of PL WomanMichelle Bolsonaro, participated in an event of the acronym this Friday (18.Aug.2023) for the affiliation of pre-candidates who will dispute the municipal elections of 2024.

In all, 170 women participated in the meeting, which was held at the Novotel Center Norte, in the north of São Paulo, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Federal deputy and state president of PL Mulher from São Paulo, Rosana Vallewas also at the meeting.

“From São Paulo, we are going to strengthen the PL Mulher do Brasil and engage more leaders in our project. We are going to show the whole country that politics is done with fighting women like us.”Michelle said.

In addition to supporting female candidacies for the 2024 elections, the project “Women who make it Happen” was also launched, which will reward cases of female success from January 2024.

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) made a quick participation in the event, through videoconference. He declared that the “Affirmation of the Family” is still well represented by the women of the party.

“We want women to enter politics by will and determination. Everything we need for the country, or what we need to change, thinking about the future of our children and grandchildren, depends on politics, it goes through politics”he stated.

According to the PL, since February, 7,296 women have joined the party. The volume represents 33.5% of the total number of new adhesions to the PL (21,742).