NORTH MACEDONIA ITALY STREAMING TV – This evening, Saturday 9 September 2023, at 8.45 pm North Macedonia and Italy will compete at the Toše Proeski National Arena in Skopje, a match valid for the Euro 2024 qualifiers which marks the debut on the blue bench of new coach Luciano Spalletti. Where to watch North Macedonia Italy live on TV or live streaming for free? Sky Sports? Mediaset? Rai? Below is all the information in detail:

The match between North Macedonia and Italy will be visible in free-to-air and completely free and in HD on Rai 1. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8.45 pm today, Saturday 9 September 2023, with commentary by Alberto Rimedio and Antonio Di Gennaro. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and comments from the experts.

We have seen where to watch it on TV, the North Macedonia match in Italy will be visible on the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the programmes, films and matches broadcast on Rai via PC, tablet and smartphone. There are also many other sites that will broadcast the match in streaming: here are all the (legal) sites where you can watch football matches in streaming. To recap:

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch the match between North Macedonia and Italy, but what are the probable lineups for the match? Here they are:

NORTH MACEDONIA (4-3-3) – Dimitrievski; Ristovski, Zaykov, Musliu, Alioski; Bardhi, Ademi, Ashkovski; Trajkovski, Nestorovski, Elmas. CT: Blagoja Milevski

ITALY (4-3-3) – Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Casale, Bastoni, Dimarco; Barella, Cristante, Tonali; Church, Immobile, Zaccagni. CT: Luciano Spalletti