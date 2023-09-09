CAS stripped Russian weightlifter Kashirina of her world and European champion titles

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has made a decision in the case of Russian weightlifter Tatyana Kashirina. This is reported by Inside the Games.

The Russian woman was deprived of three world champion titles and three victories at the European Championships, won between 2013 and 2017. It is noted that the 32-year-old athlete also lost the world records in the snatch, clean and jerk and total, set in 2014.

On August 31, CAS overturned the acquittal of the RUSADA Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee in the case of Kashirina violating anti-doping rules. She was disqualified for eight years. The suspension began to count from August 28. With credit for the time served during the temporary suspension, the athlete will be able to return to competition after January 9, 2030.

Kashirina is a silver medalist at the 2012 Olympics in London. She is also a five-time world champion and an eight-time winner of the European Championships.