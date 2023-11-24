DAccording to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the recent launch of a spy satellite was just an exercise of the right to self-defense. As North Korea’s KCNA news agency reported, Kim visited the National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Friday and said Tuesday’s launch of the satellite was an eye-opening event given the dangerous and aggressive steps taken by enemy forces. North Korea held a reception on Thursday to celebrate the launch, where Prime Minister Kim Tok-hun said the satellite would make the North Korean military the best army in the world capable of attacking the entire world.

Kim welcomed a “new era of space power” with scientists and family members. Pictures released by Pyongyang showed Kim, accompanied by his daughter Ju Ae, praising scientists and staff from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NATA) space program. Some of Kim’s family members and other attendees at the event wore T-shirts that read “Nata.” “Everyone present cheered and thanked their great father, who ensured the successful launch (of the satellite),” state news agency KCNA said. For his part, Kim showed a “fatherly love for space scientists,” KCNA added.

After two failed attempts, North Korea successfully launched a spy satellite into space on Tuesday, according to state media. As KCNA reported, a launch vehicle carrying the Malligyong-1 satellite was launched from North Phyongan Province and put it into orbit.

The South Korean Army General Staff confirmed the satellite’s entry into Earth’s orbit on Wednesday. However, it has not yet been possible to determine whether the satellite works as Pyongyang claims, it said. On Wednesday, KCNA reported that Kim viewed images of military bases in the American territory of Guam in the Pacific after the satellite launch. As South Korean analysts explained, the latest launch, after two failures, is most likely made with Russian technology as part of a growing partnership. Russia and North Korea have denied arms deals but have promised each other closer cooperation.