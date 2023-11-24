New Jersey suspends enforcement of Russia sanctions law

The authorities of the American state of New Jersey, after a year and a half, suspended the implementation of the previously adopted law on sanctions against companies associated with Russia.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed this law shortly after Russia launched a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. State authorities were prohibited from entering into agreements with companies maintaining connections with Moscow and Minsk. Such organizations were also denied subsidies, and investment in them from the state pension fund was limited. Several other states, including New York, have taken similar measures.

Japanese Kyocera through the court achieved a temporary restriction of the sanctions law

New Jersey voluntarily suspended enforcement of the law in the summer of 2023. This comes after the US unit of Japanese electronics company Kyocera, which was slated to be blacklisted, won a federal court temporary restraining order on constitutional grounds.

The state of New Jersey acts as if it has its own foreign policy. (…) We can’t have 50 different states with 50 different foreign policies See also Energy crisis, rationing alarm: there is already a boom in cold meals and dinners at midnight Barry Albinformer state Supreme Court judge representing Kyocera

Photo: Alexander Koryakov / Kommersant

The US admitted the ineffectiveness of sanctions against Russia

Analyst Sofia Ampgkarian said Western sanctions against Russia have been a complete failure. She is confident that restrictions must be lifted in order to conclude a peace agreement in Ukraine.

The expert also drew attention to the measures by which Moscow resisted the impact of restrictions. In her opinion, the Bank of Russia “very quickly” responded to Western sanctions and limited the free movement of capital abroad, and also raised the key rate to 20 percent.

In September, American political scientist John Mearsheimer called the sanctions imposed by the United States against Russia against the backdrop of a special operation in Ukraine a failure. According to him, Washington “loves sanctions,” so when the country intervened in the Ukrainian conflict, half of the world’s countries were already under its restrictions. However, if you study the history of such measures, it turns out that they usually did not work, especially with countries such as Russia. Mearsheimer assessed US policy as clumsy and called on the authorities to follow their own rules.

US House of Representatives member Marjorie Taylor Greene also admitted the ineffectiveness of anti-Russian sanctions. In this regard, she urged not to allocate money to Ukraine. The congresswoman recalled that Washington sent Kyiv $113 billion and still allocates one billion dollars every month.

Russia is getting richer, while America is getting poorer by trillions Marjorie Taylor Greenemember of the US House of Representatives

In turn, Bloomberg emphasized that the Russian economy was able to recover to the level of 2022 despite sanctions designed to weaken the ruble and economic processes in the country.

“Annual growth accelerated to 5.5 percent in the third quarter of 2023 (up from 4.9 percent in the previous quarter), the Federal Statistics Service said. The result is the fastest growth rate in more than a decade, not counting a surge when Russia emerged from COVID lockdown,” the article states.

The publication says that these processes illustrated the limitations of the anti-Russian sanctions introduced after the start of the CWO, although US President Joe Biden stated that they could weaken the Russian economy by half and turn the ruble “into rubble.”