After two failed attempts, the regime in Pyongyang says it has succeeded in putting a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit. The USA speaks of “provocative actions”.

NNorth Korea says it has successfully launched a military reconnaissance satellite into space. According to the South Korean news agency Yonhap, the leadership in Pyongyang announced on Wednesday that the launch of a rocket with the satellite had been successful the day before. It was said that more satellites would be launched into space within a short period of time. According to North Korea’s state news agency KCNA, the Malligyong-1 satellite was launched into space with the new Chollima-1 rocket.

North Korea failed twice this year in its attempt to put a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit. The US government “strongly condemned” what North Korea said was a successful launch this time. “This space launch utilized technologies directly related to North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile program,” the White House said. North Korea must stop its “provocative actions” immediately.

According to experts, the technology of space rockets and long-range military rockets differs little. UN resolutions prohibit North Korea from launching ballistic missiles of any range. Depending on the design, such rockets can also be equipped with a nuclear warhead.