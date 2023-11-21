Ivana Knoll and Veronika Rajek overshadow Verstappen-Leclerc in the F1 paddock

The Las Vegas GP has been put on hold: Formula 1 march towards the final stage of the season scheduled for ad Abu Dhabi (next weekend, November 24-26). In the United States the Dutch phenomenon put on a show on the track Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and the ‘predestined’ Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), with Sergio Perez (on the other Red Bull) to complete the podium and happy to have mathematically achieved second place in the World Championship behind his teammate and ahead of Lewis Hamilton. The fight for fourth place in the world championship will instead be a sprint between Carlos Sainz-Fernando Alonso (both at 200 points) with Lando Norris (195) and proper Charles Leclerc (at 186) who are hoping for a misstep from their rivals.

But in the pits, the spotlight took over model and influencer Veronika Rajek (also known for being a super fan of the NFL star Tom Brady) with her skimpy outfit on one side and Ivana Knoll on the other.









Yes because also the most sensual football fan in the world (and of the last two World Championships, from Russa 2018 to Qatar 2022) was in the GP paddock. The former Miss Croatia is passionate about Formula 1had already been the protagonist in the Miami stage.

And now his return to the Circus – in the Aston Martin garage – it didn’t go unnoticed at all: tight-fitting playsuit with transparencies that… obscure even the stars of Verstappen and Leclerc.







