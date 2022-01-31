North Korea has released some photographs which it claims were taken in space by what has been termed the missile can powerful launched in five years. The images show some areas of the Korean peninsula and surrounding areas. Pyongyang confirmed that it has tested a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile. At full power, it is a missile that can travel far and can target areas such as the US territory of Guam. In the past month, Pyongyang has conducted a record number of seven missile tests.

South Korea and Japan reported that the missile flew a distance of around 800km reaching an altitude of 2,000km before landing in waters off Japan. At full power and with a standard trajectory, the missile can travel up to 4,000 kilometers.