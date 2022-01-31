Maxi fraud of 440 million false credits between seismabonus and facades bonus: operation in progress in 11 regions of Italy

Maxi fraud for 440 million false credits between seismabonus and facades bonuses was discovered by the Guardia di Finanza, which is executing 35 precautionary measuresI am 78 suspects in total.

The operation, underway in Emilia Romagna and simultaneously in Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Lazio, Lombardy, Marche, Puglia, Sicily, Tuscany, Trentino and Veneto, the financiers of the provincial command of the Guardia di Finanza of Rimini participate, with the support of 44 territorially competent departments, as well as the air component of the Corps, the technical support of the Scico and the Special Technological Fraud Unit, for a total of over 200 soldiers.

In these hours the yellow flames are performing a provision of the investigating judge of the Court of Rimini with which 35 personal precautionary measures were ordered of which eight in prison and four under house arrest as well as 23 disqualification of which 20 to exercise a business against as many entrepreneurs and three to exercise the profession against as many accountants, as they are considered to be members of a complex criminal organization with an operational base in Rimini but branched out throughout the national territory.

The organization is responsible for having created and marketed false tax credits for 440 million euros, introduced among the support measures issued by the Government with the relaunch decreeduring the most acute phase of the health emergency from Covid-19 to help businesses and traders in difficulty.

In place 80 searches and the seizure of false credits, of assets and corporate structures for the crime of undue receipt of funds to the detriment of the State. Among them, nine had applied for citizenship income and three had police records for mafia-type criminal association. The details on the Free credit operation will be provided today during a press conference, which will be held at 11.30 at the Provincial Command of the Guardia di Finanza of Rimini, in the presence of the Rimini public prosecutor, Elisabetta Melotti.

