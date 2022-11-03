An intercontinental ballistic missile displayed last April, during events to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Democratic People’s Republic of North Korea. AFP

The escalation of tension in the Sea of ​​Japan continues. Just 24 hours after the two Koreas exchanged dozens of missiles, the Seoul Armed Forces have warned that Pyongyang has launched a fourth missile into the waters of this sea, also known as the East Sea, on Wednesday. Shortly before, the regime of Kim Jong-un has launched an intercontinental missile and two other short-range missiles that could have the capacity to carry nuclear warheads.

The South Korean government, which has not detailed the characteristics of this latest ballistic test, has warned that the missiles launched earlier could have nuclear capabilities and travel thousands of kilometers. The first missile launched this Thursday is an intercontinental projectile, while the other two are short-range and would have been fired from Kaechon, which is about 90 kilometers from the capital, Pyongyang.

However, the South Korean authorities are considering the possibility that the short-range missiles are actually medium-range, according to information from the Yonhap news agency.

Both long-range and intermediate-range missiles can carry nuclear warheads. The resolutions approved by the United Nations prohibit North Korea from carrying out ballistic tests with projectiles of this range.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada has indicated that the first of the missiles has flown over Japanese territory before falling into the waters of the Sea of ​​Japan. In addition, he has warned that one of the missiles has disappeared from Army radars, a matter that is already being investigated.

North Korea regularly accuses the United States of preparing attacks alongside South Korean forces in the region, something that has been denied by both sides. Washington currently has some 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea.