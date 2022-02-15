North America AFP: The United States is demanding that Honduras extradite the former president of the country suspected of drug trafficking

Last year, a U.S. prosecutor claimed Hernández was involved in a drug ring that was transporting several tons of cocaine to the United States.

United States has demanded the extradition of the former president of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernándezin to the United States, an unnamed official source told AFP. According to the source, Hernández, who ended his presidency in January, is suspected of drug trafficking.

The Honduran State Department has reported on its Twitter account a U.S. request to arrest an unnamed “Honduran politician” for extradition.

Hernández was elected president in 2014 and for a second term in 2018. He lost the Left Party in the presidential election last November. Xiomara Castrollewho became the first female president of Honduras.

In a statement released last week by the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken the statement said Hernández was on the list of undemocratic and corrupt actors in the United States.

“According to several credible media sources, Hernández has been involved in significant corruption and drug trafficking, and the proceeds of illegal activities have been used for political campaigns,” Blinken said in a statement.

Last year, a U.S. federal prosecutor claimed Hernández was involved in a drug ring that was transporting several tons of cocaine to the United States.

Hernández has denied all allegations. He has claimed they are part of retaliation by drug bosses imprisoned by his regime and handed over to the United States.

Brother of the former president Tony Hernández was found guilty of drug smuggling in New York in 2019. He was sentenced to life in prison last spring.