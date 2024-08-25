Fast lap and victory, Norris can believe it

Pos. Pilot Team Points 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 295 2 Landon Norris McLaren 225 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 192 4 Oscar Plates McLaren 179 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 172 6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 154 7 Sergio Perez Red Bull 139 8 George Russell Mercedes 122 9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 50 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 24 11 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 22 12 Yuki-Tsunoda RB 22 13 Daniel Ricciardo RB 12 14 Pierre Gasly Alpine 8 15 Oliver Bearman Ferrari 6 16 Kevin Magnussen Haas 5 17 Esteban Ocon Alpine 5 18 Alexander Albon Williams 4 19 Guanyu Zhou Kick Sauber 0 20 Logan Sargeant Williams 0 21 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber 0

Second career victory, overtaking on the track and fastest lap on the last lap with hard tyres that were very worn on paper. There couldn’t have been a more impactful manifesto from Landon Norris to throw down the gauntlet to Max Verstappen in the fight for the world title with nine races left. Verstappen has a 70-point lead, but there are still three Sprints and by setting the fastest laps Norris can potentially make up eight points per race as happened today.

Verstappen couldn’t have done more today, who was sensational was Charles Leclercwho continues to defend third place in the Drivers’ standings while awaiting the updates that Ferrari is finalising for the next outings.

Splendid ninth place Pierre Gaslywho confirms the excellent feeling with Zandvoort by gaining two precious points for himself and for Alpine.