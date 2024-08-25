Fast lap and victory, Norris can believe it
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|295
|2
|Landon Norris
|McLaren
|225
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|192
|4
|Oscar Plates
|McLaren
|179
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|172
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|154
|7
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|139
|8
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|122
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|50
|10
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|24
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|22
|12
|Yuki-Tsunoda
|RB
|22
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|12
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|8
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|Ferrari
|6
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|5
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|5
|18
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|4
|19
|Guanyu Zhou
|Kick Sauber
|0
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|0
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Kick Sauber
|0
Second career victory, overtaking on the track and fastest lap on the last lap with hard tyres that were very worn on paper. There couldn’t have been a more impactful manifesto from Landon Norris to throw down the gauntlet to Max Verstappen in the fight for the world title with nine races left. Verstappen has a 70-point lead, but there are still three Sprints and by setting the fastest laps Norris can potentially make up eight points per race as happened today.
Verstappen couldn’t have done more today, who was sensational was Charles Leclercwho continues to defend third place in the Drivers’ standings while awaiting the updates that Ferrari is finalising for the next outings.
Splendid ninth place Pierre Gaslywho confirms the excellent feeling with Zandvoort by gaining two precious points for himself and for Alpine.
