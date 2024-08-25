The world of reality TV is known for its surprising and unexpected love stories, but that of Manuel Pirelli is one of the most extraordinary of recent years. The former competitor of Love Island Italyknown for his participation in the program in 2021, recently revealed a truth that left everyone speechless.

Manuel, who during his journey to Love Island he declared himself heterosexual and in search of the “ideal girlfriend”, he surprised everyone with a coming out that swept away any doubts about who he really is.

“I am in love and very happy with my life now, but I understand people’s amazement. I am amazed too, I never imagined I could be so happy and above all finally myself.”

The lucky one who made a breakthrough in Manuel’s heart is Alex Miglioriniformer tronista of Men and Women. He too has gone through a turbulent period from a sentimental point of view. Coming from a failed marriage with Puggy, an architect to whom he had proposed in a dream setting at Lake Braies, Alex had announced the separation in January.

But today, both protagonists of this new love story seem to have found their happiness. Manuel has found serenity, demonstrating that love can arrive at the most unexpected moments and in the most unpredictable forms. And Alex, after a series of relationships followed by the public, has finally found her smile again with Manuel.

“Coming to terms with your orientation is not the same for everyone and may not always be easy. I mistreated the real me for too long. Then love came when I least expected it and that’s how I met my boyfriend and loving him is the most natural thing in the world. He stole my soul, mind and body.”

A love story that has overturned all expectations, proving that true love knows no barriers and that, in the end, happiness is found only when you are truly yourself. The public is already buzzing to know what the next chapter will be for this couple that, from reality to reality, is making everyone dream.

