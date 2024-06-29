Verstappen in front and the McLarens right behind. This seems to be the leitmotif of Formula 1 2024. The scene was repeated in the Sprint race in Austria, but this time it was Oscar Piastri who crossed the finish line in second place, behind the Dutch world champion. The Australian, who started third, outwitted his teammate Lando Norris by taking advantage of his duel with the Red Bull #1. The Englishman, after temporarily taking the lead of the race, left a gap at turn 4: Verstappen took advantage of it and Piastri with him. These were the positions until the checkered flag.

With great honesty at the end of the race Norris did not argue with his teammate, neither in the press conference nor to the microphones of Sky Sport F1, acknowledging the correctness of the action taken by his Australian colleague, who was free to run his race: “Oscar started third, he had the right to fight and do what he wanted – commented Norris – disappointed only by myself? Yes, exactly. The race was good, I did half of a good job, but the other half was missing. I know I was not up to par, I have to improve for the next race. The only mistake today was leaving the door open in turn 4 – he added in the press conference – otherwise the story could have been different. I know what I did well and what I didn’t, I will do my best to improve”

Piastri, from his point of view, confirmed that there were no indications from the team on how to manage the internal duel: “I think I was patient and took the opportunity when it presented itself. Then yes, we were free to run. We both pushed hard at the end, but we didn’t want to break the cars, cause damage to the team or do anything crazy,” he concluded.