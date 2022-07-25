Landau Norris he is doing what he can. His undeniable talent takes him far, certainly more than Daniel Ricciardo, who on the same McLaren has almost always achieved worse results for a year and a half. The British driver joined the Woking team until 2025, but he does not seem to have regretted the choice. He is always seen as playful and smiling, even when the results do not do justice to his driving qualities. Like in Le Castellet, where he finished seventh. With three significantly stronger cars and another one in great growth, doing more was honestly impossible.

We might as well smile, then. Returning home with Max Verstappen (they both live in Monte Carlo), the McLaren driver joked on social media: “27 wins for two“. Too bad that all 27 victories are signed by the Dutchman, that he was in the game and replied: “I need to stock up before you start recovering“.