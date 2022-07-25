Foreign students who do not yet have a room are told that it is better not to come, just a month and a half before their lectures at a Dutch university would start. That’s a big disappointment for them, it’s an embarrassment to the universities. Of course there are worse things. When it comes to students, you soon hear: ‘Ah, they still have a very nice life ahead of them’. Let’s hope so. And yes, of course the Netherlands can regulate the influx of international students. But leaving it to the whims of the housing market is like solving a parking problem by creating a traffic chaos. Message: Just find out.