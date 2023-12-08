Imagine that on April 14, your husband and two children, without any explanation, disappear from the face of the Earth, along with 2% of the human population. This is what happens to Nora Durst at the beginning of ‘The Leftovers’, the fiction created by Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta, which with its ending left almost more unknowns than it posed in this bleak beginning. Be careful, since the fiction began its journey on HBO, both have already let it slip that ‘The Leftovers’ was more about what happened to those who were left helpless than about those who had left.

In this sense, Nora’s fate was devastating, as she became the only Mapleton resident to lose her entire family during the ‘Departure’. That stressful morning, one of those in which a mother sets the entire troop in motion and prepares breakfast to face the hard day, the two little ones and her husband waited at the kitchen table, he absently looking at his cell phone. Nora then received a call that she had been waiting for since early in the morning and, as she went to pick up the phone, the little girl spilled the orange juice on her. “I told you to use both hands!” She yelled at him, who immediately began to cry. Nora picked up the call, but the liquid seemed to have done its thing because no one could be heard on the other end of the line. She, upset, approached the roll of kitchen paper to dry the device and by the time she turned around, the three of them had disappeared as if by magic.

To the heartbreaking emptiness and loneliness of someone who has lost his entire family, was added a certain feeling of guilt for those last, rather unhappy moments. The temperance and calm with which Carrie Coon draws this character, full of twists and turns, is perfect for developing all the grief and mourning that Nora carries inside, which she tries to overcome by hiring the services of prostitutes so they can shoot her at point-blank range. over a bulletproof vest, as if with this he could get rid of some of his pain and buy one-way tickets to the other side.

The Nora at the beginning of ‘The Leftovers’ has little to do with the one at the end. Deeply traumatized and emotionally closed, in the first stages of the series, the woman begins to open up and seek answers. For this reason, she becomes part of a department that tries to investigate what happened and that is in charge of filming interviews with the relatives of those who have disappeared to see if they can be beneficiaries of some aid. Without a doubt, the questionnaire of more than 150 questions and the coldness with which Nora approaches them every time she has to deal with a family member is a good reflection of the coldness of her character.

Because Nora never seeks compassion. In fact, she often comes across as distant and harsh, but when Kevin enters her life, she begins to look for a way to be at peace with herself and move on.