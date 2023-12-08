‘Godzilla Minus One’, the 37th film in the iconic monster franchise, achieved a historic record after becoming the highest-grossing non-English film in the United States, as announced toho, the production company in charge of its development. The film, directed by Takashi Yamazaki, achieved this achievement after 19 years, after ‘Hero’, a Chinese film starring Jet Li, did the same in American theaters in 2004.

However, that was not the only achievement achieved by said film, since it received a lot of praise from critics, who gave it quite auspicious scores on various pages such as IMDb, where it obtained a score of 8.5 out of 10. For For its part, on Rotten Tomatoes the experts rated it with a 97%, while the audience gave it a 98%.

How much did ‘Godzilla Minus One’ gross in the United States?

‘Godzilla Minus One’a production that had an initial investment of just 15 million dollars, was able to raise more than 14 million dollars during its first week in US theaters, Toho announced. Furthermore, if we take into account its worldwide collection, the film has already doubled its budget by adding more than 40 million dollars in the countries it reached.

These figures caused the 33rd Godzilla film under the production of toho not only surpass other non-English speaking films like ‘Hero’, but also those of its own franchise. ‘Godzilla Minus One’ It far surpassed what was done by another well-rated title from the brand such as ‘Shin Godzilla’ (2016), which grossed only $1.9 million during its entire stay on the billboard in that country.

When is ‘Godzilla Minus One’ released?

‘Godzilla Minus One’ made its preview on October 18, 2023 at the Tokyo International Film Festival, but its official premiere in the United States took place on December 1, 2023, while in Japan it was released on December 3. For its part, the action, horror and science fiction film will be released in Spain on December 15, 2023, so its box office could increase significantly in the coming days.

Regarding Latin America, the arrival of the new Godzilla feature film is only confirmed for Mexico and Chile, where it can be seen starting Thursday, December 28, 2023. Despite this, other countries in the region such as Argentina, Colombia, Peru, among others, are still waiting to know the date on which the film can be seen in their cinemas and they want it to be done before the end of this year. anus.

‘Godzilla Minus One’ has a total duration of 2 hours and 4 minutes and is aimed at people over 13 years old. Photo: Toho

What is ‘Godzilla Minus One’ about?

“Koichi Shikishima is a kamikaze pilot during the final days of World War II. He lands on Odo Island pretending to be in need of repairs. While there, a huge beast, which the locals call Godzilla, wreaks havoc in his wake” , indicates the official synopsis of ‘Godzilla Minus One’.

