Tonight, Thursday 29 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 1, Noos – L’avventura della conoscenza will be broadcast, the seven-episode scientific series by Rai Cultura dedicated to scientific dissemination and the various fields of knowledge hosted by Alberto Angela. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

The new episode of Rai Cultura’s science series dedicated to scientific dissemination and the different fields of knowledge starts from the Basilica of San Clemente, one of the most evocative and historically rich places in Rome. Alberto Angela will descend into the oldest layers of the building, where every historical era has left its mark, to discover the first basilica dating back to the fourth century, and even deeper where archaeologists have discovered a temple dedicated to the god Mithras.

A report filmed at the Santa Lucia Irccs Foundation in Rome will illustrate, instead, a new scientific research regarding Alzheimer’s, one of the most feared degenerative diseases. The cameras of “Noos” also went aboard an offshore patrol boat of the Navy, engaged in the defense of large underwater infrastructures, from internet cables to gas pipelines. And again, the focus is on the natural forest of Vallombrosa, in the Tuscan Apennines, to better understand the role of woods in the future of our planet.

The program then continues with underwater footage taken in the depths of the Mediterranean, in search of wrecks dating back to one of the most dramatic phases of the Second World War: the systematic sinking of Italian ships carrying supplies to the troops fighting in Africa.

In this episode Alberto Angela interviews Stefano Benazzi, paleoanthropologist from the University of Bologna, who will talk about the extinction of Neanderthal man. Many guests will alternate. Nutritionist Elisabetta Bernardi will talk about cholesterol and the difference between the so-called “good” and “bad” cholesterol. Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti will explain how the first human base on the Moon will be organized. Actress and director Paola Cortellesi will give her voice to the animated character who tells the story of our alphabet. Geopolitics expert Dario Fabbri will analyze the role of Africa on the world chessboard. The director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, will illustrate the clothing of the ancient Romans. Professor Emmanuele Jannini will talk about the “chronobiology of sex”. Writer Carlo Lucarelli will tell how good and normal people can end up committing brutal actions. The philosopher of biology Telmo Pievani will talk about oxygen while the psychologist and co-founder of Cicap, Massimo Polidoro, will focus on sadness. Also in this episode the spectacular images of the BBC from the African plains of Serengeti will be proposed and the young popularizers of “Noos”, Edwige Pezzulli, Giuliana Galati and Ruggero Rollini and Luca Perri will be present.

Where to watch Noos – The Adventure of Knowledge live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Thursday evenings at 9:30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.