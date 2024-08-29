Sapore di mare: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

This evening, Thursday 29 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rete 4, Sapore di mare, an Italian film from 1983 directed by Carlo Vanzina, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

In Forte dei Marmi, in the summer of 1964, the stories of several families intertwine, especially those of their children, coming from different Italian cities. The Milanese family of Luca and Felicino stands out above all others, and is now a regular presence on the Tuscan beaches. Then there is Gianni from Genoa, who despite being engaged to Selvaggia is put in great difficulty when he meets Adriana, a friend of his parents. From Naples instead come the brothers Paolo and Marina, who have come to Forte dei Marmi for the first time together with their parents. The eldest Paolo falls in love with Susan, Felicino’s girlfriend, while Marina is the protagonist of a light-hearted love story with Luca. Other members of the group and supporting actors in the many adventures experienced by the boys during the summer are Giorgia, Selvaggia’s best friend, Maurizio, the photographer Cecco and the Marchesini Pucci, a pair of twins targeted by Luca who often makes fun of them.

The last weeks of the summer season pass quickly, however, and with them the stories of all the members of the group of friends also end. Gianni breaks off his relationship with Selvaggia because he is in love with Adriana, but it turns out that she flirted with him only because she wanted to feel young again. Adriana talks about it with Selvaggia, during her birthday party, where Gianni is also present, with whom he has reconciled, convincing her that he is still the right guy for her and peace returns between the two. Felicino, on the other hand, dumps Susan because he is not interested in continuing the relationship, which pushes Paolo to try to declare himself to Susan, but without success. Finally Luca is joined by his ex-girlfriend from Milan and leaves with her to spend the last week of summer in the countryside. Before leaving he meets Marina, unaware of everything, and ends their relationship.

Eighteen years later, in the summer of 1982, all the protagonists unexpectedly find themselves in the same place they frequented years before as kids. Here their fates are revealed: Paolo has managed to declare his love to Susan and the two have gotten married; Gianni, on the other hand, is not married and works as a journalist; Selvaggia has just come out of a broken marriage and now lives with her new partner; while Adriana is spending the summer with her teenage son. Marina, on the other hand, is also married and sees Luca again after many years, who initially does not recognize her, but makes amends shortly after by writing her a note, and then watches her leave the place with a bitter expression on her face thinking back to their relationship from several years before.

Taste of the Sea: The Cast

We have seen the plot of Sapore di mare, but what is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Jerry Calà: Luca Carraro

Christian De Sica: Felicino Carraro

Marina Suma: Marina Pinardi

Virna Lisi: Adriana Balestra

Gianni Ansaldi: Gianni

Angelo Cannavacciuolo: Paul Pinardi

Karina HuffSusan Hunt

Isabella Ferrari: Wild Binetti

Georgia Fiorio: Georgia

George Vignali: Maurice

Annabella Schiavone: Lucia Pinardi

Gianfranco Barra: Antonio Pinardi

Ugo Bologna: Commander Carraro

Paolo Baroni: Marquis Pucci

Angelo Maggi: Marquis Pucci

Guido Nicheli: Adriana’s husband

Enio Drovandi: Cecco the photographer

Ennio Antonelli: the lifeguard Morino

Anna Maria Torniai: Mrs. Carraro

Rita Forzano: Gianni’s mother

Alba Parietti: Luca’s friend in the club

Edoardo Vianello: himself

Pino Locchi: narrator

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Sapore di mare live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – Thursday 29 August 2024 – at 9:20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.