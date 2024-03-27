Moscow (dpa)

Georgia celebrated until the early hours of this morning as the national football team qualified for a major tournament for the first time, in the form of Euro 2024, and Irakli Kobakhidze described the players as “heroes” and nominated them for the state award.

Kobakhidze celebrated with the players and fans in downtown Tbilisi after the team defeated Greece, the former Euro champion, 4-2 on penalty kicks to reserve its place in the tournament, which will be held from June 14 to July 14 in Germany.

Kobakhidze said that he would ask Salome Zurabishvili, the country's president, to award the team the state award “Medal of Honor” for their historic achievement.

Kobakhidze said on the government’s official Facebook account: “These young men are heroes, and heroes like to be appreciated. These are the people of great honor, and for this reason, together with Shalva Babuashvili, the parliament’s spokesman, we made a small decision. The team will be nominated for the Medal of Honor, every year.” one of them”.

He added: “Today is the happiest day, and this happiness is what unites us.”

In the European Nations Championship, the Georgia national team will meet in the group stage with the teams of Portugal, the Czech Republic and Turkey, and the tournament will return the French national team coach of Georgia, Willy Sagnol, to Germany, where he played for Bayern Munich from 2000 to 2009.