Intermittent fasting? “It doesn't help you lose weight and it's not for everyone”

No to exasperations between those in favor and against intermittent fasting. Better to stick to the science starting from the fact that this diet “is not useful for weight control. For those who study it, this method – which involves eating only in windows of 6 or 8 hours a day and then fasting the remaining hours – serves to reset the metabolism. This 'detoxification' gives an answer to overeating, typical of our era in Western societies.” Marco Silano, director of the Department of Cardiovascular, Endocrine-Metabolic and Aging Diseases of the Higher Institute of Healthinterviewed by Adnkronos Salute, sheds light on intermittent fasting which has more and more 'fans' and 'VIP' supporters, despite doubts about indiscriminate use suggested, for example, by a recent study which indicates a greater risk of cardiovascular death among those adopts it.

With the elimination of the metabolism obtained with this method, Silano specifies, “it is possible to lower, almost canceling them, the molecular factors that induce the production of insulin, the hormone that 'tells' our body to transform the food we introduce lean mass and, if this is complete, fat mass.” In some way, by fasting, “you put the 'odometer' to zero and then start again. In this way the damage of a wrong diet is mitigated”. But like any type of diet, even fasting “must absolutely not be based on 'do it yourself'. It should only be adopted after consulting your doctor”, recommends the expert. “It is not for everyone – he points out – and any exclusion conditions must be evaluated, in particular heart and kidney health”.

Furthermore, it is not advisable to continue these regimes for a long time. On a scientific level “we have no medium and long-term data on how much a fasting cycle can be repeated, also because the studies on the subject are relatively recent on humans. We have data relating to fasting on unicellular organisms, on the simplest animals , like some worms”, adds Silano, underlining that “our metabolism suffers today because, in our latitudes, we eat too much. A more than valid alternative to these fasting schemes, which are often quite complicated and difficult to follow, is simply to eat less – he suggests -, reducing the quantity of food in each meal. IThe real problem is that we currently eat too much, too many calories, too many refined sugars, too many processed foods. Instead of resorting to these complicated and excessive forms, whose long-term effects have not yet been studied, you can simply move more and eat less every day.”