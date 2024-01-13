Members of the party of Chadian President General Mohamed Idriss Déby Itno decided today, Saturday, to nominate him in the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for the end of this year.

The decision was taken at the party conference after Chadian voters approved in a popular referendum, organized last December, a new constitution for the country.

The constitution was supported by opposition member Sukseh Masra, who was appointed prime minister earlier this month.

Maryam Jemet Ebet, head of the organizing committee of the National Redemption Movement conference, said, “Interim President Mohamed Idriss Deby has been appointed honorary president and a future candidate for the National Redemption Movement in the upcoming presidential elections by a decision of the conference members.”