Izvestia: Wildberries will remain without insurance for a warehouse that burned down in St. Petersburg

The losses suffered by Wildberries as a result of a fire in a warehouse in St. Petersburg will most likely have to be covered from net profit; the company cannot count on insurance. To this conclusion came lawyers interviewed by Izvestia.

Yuri Kvasha noted that if the retailer has not received permission to operate the premises, then the insurance company is unlikely to agree to sign the contract. The fact is that the organization must understand and assess the risks, and for this it is necessary to specify in the contract the type of activity that will be carried out at the facility. But if the facility is not officially put into operation, then the client has not fulfilled his obligations, which will be a reason to refuse payments.

In turn, lawyer Samvel Abrahamyan pointed out that it is unlikely that there will be an insurance company that would agree to enter into an agreement with the marketplace on such terms, much less insure against fire.

Earlier, the State Construction Supervision Authority of St. Petersburg stated that Wildberries did not apply for permission to commission a warehouse in the Pushkinsky district; the company only has a construction permit and a document confirming that the constructed facility complies with the documentation requirements.

In response to this, Wildberries reported that the warehouse was checked for compliance with urban planning, fire and other safety requirements and tests of automatic fire extinguishing and warning systems were carried out. However, the company did not specify whether it has permission to operate.

According to experts, the damage from the fire amounts to 10-11 billion rubles. The preliminary cause of the incident was an electrical wiring fault. One of the reasons for the large-scale fire was a disabled fire alarm, which irritated warehouse employees with frequent false alarms.