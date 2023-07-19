Christian Bale probably won’t play the role again Batman after “Batman Begins“, “Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises“. The Oscar-winning actor told ScreenRant last summer that he would only play Batman for the fourth time yes Christopher Nolan directed, but Nolan he doesn’t seem to be interested in returning to the comic book genre. YouTuber HugoDécrypte directly asked Nolan if he would make “another superhero movie”. Nolan He answered emphatically: “No.”

The question arose during a quick round of questions in which HugoDécrypte also asked the director of “oppenheimer” if “I could do a TV series one day”. Nolan He also answered “no”. The director was not so definitive when asked if he would like to direct a movie of “Star Wars“. Nolan decided not to give an answer. Bale said in June 2022 when asked about reprising his role as Batman:

“No one has mentioned it to me. Nobody has proposed it to me. Sometimes people say to me, ‘Oh, I heard they offered you all of this. And I think: ‘That’s news to me. No one has ever told me.’” “I had a pact with Chris NolanBale added at the time. “We said, ‘Hey, we’re going to make three movies, if we’re lucky enough to pull it off. And then let’s stop doing it. Let’s not stay long.’ In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself: ‘You know what, I have another story to tell’. And if he wanted to tell that story with me, he’d be in.”

make another movie Batman would require that Nolan will return to Warner Bros., which owns the rights to the DC superhero. Warner Bros. was the home studio of Nolan for more than a decade, until he left after his controversial premiere of “Tenet” during the COVID pandemic and his decision to release all of his 2021 films in theaters and on HBO Max The same day. Nolan turned over to Universal for his next atomic bomb drama, “oppenheimer“.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Nolan lamented that Hollywood studios do not understand the essence of cinema. In his opinion, studies confuse cinema with the plot and not with its audiovisual elements.

“Whether it’s for budget or control reasons, studios now look at a script as a series of events and say, ‘This is the gist of the movie.’ And that is completely at odds with how cinema developed, ever since the Lumière brothers showed the train pulling into the station, as a pure audiovisual experience,” he said. Nolan. “But it’s a very popular fallacy, sometimes among critics as well, that the only thing that matters is the scale of the story being told.”

“People will tell you that the success of ‘Star Wars‘ had nothing to do with its visual effects, and that it was all because of its great story,” Nolan continued. “But, I mean, clearly that’s not true. It’s certainly a great story, but it’s also an incredible visual and sound experience. So this deliberate denial of what movies really are has taken hold. People will say, ‘Why would you have to see something like ‘aftersun‘on the big screen?’ But of course you have to. It also plays beautifully on TV, but that’s not the point.”

“oppenheimer” by Nolan opens in Mexican theaters on July 20 and in the United States on July 21.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: It is not a great loss, the truth is that when I saw the films of Batman I thought Nolan’s were the best, then I revisited Tim Burton’s and I think Burton did an amazing and better job.