The federal judge Aileen Cannon was skeptical this Tuesday with the request of the lawyers of donald trump so that the trial for handling of classified documents begins after the 2024 general election, in which the former president aspires to be the Republican candidate.

During a hearing held this Tuesday in a federal court in Fort Pierce, Florida (USA), Cannon, who last month set August 14 as the date to start the oral trial, was also not inclined to the proposal of the Prosecutor’s Office to begin jury selection on December 11. However, she announced that she will soon announce her decision.

The hearing this Tuesday in this court 208 kilometers north of Miami, and which lasted for almost two hours, was the first time that the lawyers for both parties sat in front of Cannon, the magistrate in charge of the case and who was appointed in this federal court during the presidency of Donald Trump (2017-2021).

The former president’s lawyers, who did not attend the hearing (he was not required to), They asked the magistrate to take into account Trump’s status as favorite for the Republican primaries when defining the start date of the jury trial.

Todd Blanche, one of Trump’s lawyers, said that it will be impossible to have a fair trial before the election and he asserted that part of the citizenry sees a possible influence in this case by the current Administration of US President Joe Biden, who will seek re-election in 2024.

Colombian judge Aileen M. Cannon. Photo: EFE/Southern District of Florida

The attorney for the Prosecutor’s Office, David Harbach, for his part, categorically rejected that statement and pointed out that to eliminate any hint of “political influence” the Government appointed a special prosecutor, Jack Smith, and that the members of the team are also career civil servants.

Canon was not persuaded that Trump’s status as the GOP’s favorite candidate is a sufficient argument to delay the trial until mid-November of next year, that is, just after the elections, but he did rather accept the complexity involved in handling classified information.

Attorneys for the Prosecutor’s Office stated that the jury selection process in this case could take longer than usual and that for that very reason the trial should begin before the end of the year.

The one who did come to the room this Tuesday accompanied by his lawyer was Waltine Nauta, the personal assistant of the former president who is also accused of the alleged mishandling of classified documents that were recovered in 2022 by the US authorities from Trump’s home in Florida.

The hearing in Fort Pierce was overshadowed by the information provided this Tuesday by Trump himself about a letter he received from special counsel Jack Smith this Sunday. notifying him that he is the subject of an investigation for the role he played in the capture of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 by a mob of his followers.

Trump claimed he is under investigation for his role in the January 6, 2021 takeover of the Capitol. Photo: EFE / EPA / JIM LO SCALZO

Outside the court this Tuesday there were only about a dozen journalists, but no opponents or supporters of the former president. There were, at last month’s arraignment hearing in Miami federal court, where hundreds of Trump supporters and critics gathered.

On that occasion, the former president pleaded not guilty to the seven federal crimes he faces, These include knowingly withholding US defense-related documents, as well as obstructing justice and “corruptly” concealing documents or records.

In a subsequent hearing, also in Miami, Nauta also pleaded not guilty to the six crimes of which he is accused by prosecutor Smith’s team.

Who was Trump’s military assistant during his Presidency is pointed out by the Prosecutor’s Office as one of those who moved boxes with official documents inside the Republican’s mansion in Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach (east coast of Florida), so that the FBI agents and the former president’s lawyers allegedly couldn’t find them.

Trump alleges that this case for classified documents and others that he has open are part of a “witch hunt” allegedly unleashed against him by President Joe Biden to prevent him from reaching the White House again.

EFE