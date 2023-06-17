A classic brand in the world of smart devices has returned to seek to sneak into the leading manufacturers of smartphones such as, Samsung, Apple and Huawei. Recently the Finnish brand Nokia has revealed that it plans to launch its new smartphone on Nokia MagicMaxa device with revolutionary features.

Yes ok Nokia Known in the early 2000s as one of the leading manufacturers of mobile phones, a lack of innovation and a combination of non-series factors led the company to relative failure.

Now after several years of that sudden fall, the brand Nokia seeks to break through in the smartphone market, with the address of Pekka Lundmark.

Nokia MagicMax It seeks to be one of the most innovative cell phones of this 2023, because despite the fact that the device will be launched on the market until August of this year, some product previews made by the grim reaper itself make the new Nokia look like a robust smartphone with incredible features .

Among the general characteristics that have been mentioned of Nokia MagicMaxis that this will have the Android 13 operating system that will be combined with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and an Adreno 740 graphics processing unit.

Also, it is expected that the MagicMax have a screen 6.7 AMOLED inches with Gorilla Glass 7 and a powerful c144 megapixel camera higher than the pixels of a professional camera.

This powerful camera will have two high-capacity secondary lenses that will offer 64 MP and 48 MP as well as a 64 MP front camera.

Regarding its price, Nokia has not revealed how much its new smart device will cost, however, it is expected that it will be less expensive than the high-end equipment of the top brands on the market.