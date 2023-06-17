The Minneapolis Police Department systematically uses excessive force and discrimination against blacks, people with mental health problems, and other minorities. This is according to an investigative report released on Friday following the death of George Floyd in May 2020.

White cop Derek Chauvin put his knee on the neck of black Floyd during a police check, who begged for air but eventually lost consciousness and suffocated. The incident lasted more than nine minutes and was filmed by a passer-by. After the images came online, there was a lot of outrage and protest. Mass demonstrations against police brutality and racism took place in many places in the United States.

“His death has had an undeniable impact on Minneapolis, our country and the entire world,” said US Attorney General Merrick Garland. He stressed that important changes have already been made in the police, “but there is still work to be done”.

Black people or Native Americans are six times more checked than white Americans

The 89-page report paints a harrowing picture of police culture in Minneapolis. The officer who killed Floyd was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison. After his trial, the investigation was opened.

This shows that dangerous techniques or weapons are used by the police force against people who have committed only a minor crime or no crime at all. Police patrols also differ according to the ethnic composition of the neighbourhood. Black people or Native Americans are six times more checked than white Americans.

“This report is deeply disturbing. It erodes society’s trust in law enforcement,” the Minister of Justice warned. “Now things have to change,” agreed Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. The report contains 28 recommendations and the intention is that the police force will implement the necessary reforms, under the supervision of a federal judge.