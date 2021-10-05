Nobel Prize in physics, Parisi after the victory: “Act urgently on the climate”

After winning the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2021, Giorgio Parisi has launched an appeal to world leaders to tackle the climate crisis very quickly.

“I think it is urgent, very urgent, to make very strong decisions and move very quickly,” Parisi said while connecting with the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. “It is clear for future generations that we must act now quickly and without major delays”, added the Italian physicist, who was asked to send a message to world leaders who will meet at COP 26, the world summit on change. climate to be held in Glasgow between October and November.

The Academy today announced the award to Parisi “for the discovery of the interaction between disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from the atomic to the planetary scale”. The award went half to the professor at the University of Rome La Sapienza and half to the Japanese Syukuro Manabe and the German Klaus Hasselmann for physical climate models and for having “quantified variability and reliably predicted global warming”.

“I was very happy, I didn’t really expect it but I knew I had some chance, so I kept the phone close to me,” Parisi said while connecting with the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.