Ted Lasso – both the series and the character – is a big exception in the modern television landscape. In most of the success series of recent years, such as Breaking Bad, Ozark and The Crown, the main characters fight each other out of the tent. Every quarrel leads to new problems, every conflict feeds the malicious atmosphere that forms the undertone of the stories.

If not in Ted Lasso, a title that is sure to turn out to be the first real hit for Apple TV+ in the US. The series recently won seven prestigious Emmy Awards, including for best comedy series. The steaming service of the American tech giant Apple is still a small player compared to services such as Netflix and Disney+, but thanks to Ted Lasso compete for the biggest prizes (Apple doesn’t disclose subscriber numbers). Why does this series touch such a sensitive nerve?

At the end of the first season, one of the main characters opens his heart to Ted, the extremely amiable, always optimistic coach of the sappy British football club AFC Richmond. All bad actions that the antagonist signed up for are reviewed. But Ted doesn’t get mad, gives a hug and says, “I forgive you.” Because that’s what Ted is: he’s averse to poison or resentment. He always sees opportunities everywhere and tries to get the best out of people. unconditionally. Think again about that on television in 2021.

Lead actor Jason Sudeikis, who became famous thanks to the famous sketch program Saturday Night Live, developed the series together with a number of friends, including Brendan Hunt, who can be seen in the series as loner Beard. Although Richmond’s win and loss do play a role, the interpersonal relationships, Ted’s humor and witty dialogue are the common thread in the plot.

The series is sometimes over the top, but never gets melodramatic, pushy or larmoyant. Everyone carries luggage with them. Be honest about that and find the strength in yourself, is the message among all macho jokes. Expectations are also played with: at first the owner of the club (Hannah Waddingham in a strong role) seems to become an enemy of Ted, but the two soon become friends. You can easily milk something like that for a season, but the makers don’t do that.

Clumsy Dutchman

One of the new acquisitions is the Dutch actor David Elsendoorn. The 26-year-old Groninger, who plays the clumsy Dutch footballer Jan Maas, was approached at the end of 2020 for a permanent supporting role. Until that moment, the most important achievements of the actor who graduated in 2018 were the role of Hans Plesman in The Flying Dutchmen and a leading role in the telefilm fortune seekers. Elsendoorn: „Acting abroad has always been a big dream of mine. Although that is not something you want to show off too much at the Amsterdam Theater School.”

David Elsendoorn yellowbelly

Just like for many actors, his work dried up when the corona crisis broke out: theater jobs were cancelled, series were cancelled. The Dutchman decided to improve his English pronunciation and to delve into a special acting method that is embraced by stars such as Brad Pitt and Halle Berry. Through those lessons, Elsendoorn became friends with a British agent who was just looking for a Dutch actor of his age: „I did not know the series yet, but after seeing the first episode I was convinced. I made an audition tape and a video in which I proved that I could play football well enough – that was a requirement.”

corona bubble

It remained silent for three months, the Dutchman had almost written off the series. Then, at the beginning of 2021, the redeeming phone call came: whether he could come straight to London to spend more than five months on season 2 Ted Lasso to turn. It was actually terrifying to leave home and hearth in the corona lockdown and take a leap of faith, Elsendoorn now admits: “I didn’t sleep for four nights because of the nausea before I left. I hardly knew anyone in London and had no idea what kind of cast I would end up in.” All fears turned out to be unfounded: the cast lived in a corona bubble, the entire team was completely dependent on each other.

His character only has one or two one-liners each episode. “Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, two of the writers, have lived in Amsterdam for years and were part of Boom Chicago improvisation group,” says Elsendoorn. “They love the Dutch culture and especially our directness. Jan Maas is their tribute to the ‘Dutch honesty’ they say all the time.” The actor acknowledges that it is a somewhat strange role. “As yet, Jan does not have many substantial storylines. What is not can still come.” Much of the series originates on set. “There is a lot of improvisation and rewriting. Sometimes we have to redo a scene many times before the team finds the way a joke works best.”

Emmy parties

For himself, he has given the character a little more relief. “In the Christmas episode halfway through Season 2, the players share where they come from. I then toast to my family from Groningen. I love that the province I love so much is featured in a series that is going around the world. After that episode, I also received a striking number of nice messages from the far north via Instagram.” Elsendoorn is not allowed to say anything about a third season (“I really don’t know yet”). But it is expected that his character will also be seen on Apple TV+ next year.

The actor has now been in Los Angeles for a few weeks, hoping that the success of Ted Lasso will give wings to his career. “I can stay here in the house of one of the producers,” says Elsendoorn. “He often does that with actors from the series. Previously, Cristo Fernández, who plays Mexican footballer Dani Rojas, also stayed here for a few days.” Elsendoorn attended Emmy parties and got to know all kinds of key players in LA. “So much can happen in this city if you meet the right people at the right time.”