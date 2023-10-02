Scientists Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine on October 2, 2023 for their discoveries on the interaction of messenger RNA with the immune system. His work was essential for the development of messenger RNA vaccines, key against the Covid-19 virus.

Thanks to their discoveries, Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman opened the door to the development of messenger RNA vaccines, thus allowing the creation of drugs “at an unprecedented speed” during the Covid-19 pandemic, declared the Nobel Prize assembly that He gave them the award.

In addition to accelerating the process of creating vaccines, it also makes it more flexible and adaptable, something that facilitated the large-scale production of this type of drugs and made it possible to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Karin Karikó becomes the 13th woman to receive the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, the first award of which was made in 1901.

