He arrived in Peru! Noah Schnappactor of Stranger Things, is already in Lima for the first time to be part of the Comic Convention Lima 2022 event. The interpreter of the famous Netflix series was received at the Jorge Chávez airport by his fans and the images went viral in the social networks.

This is how Noah Schnapp arrived in Lima

In the video it is observed that the 17-year-old actor is accompanied by his work team, while his followers try to approach him to record his arrival in the capital, this would have happened on the night of Thursday, July 28.

This Friday the 29th in the morning, Noah Schnapp shared a photograph of his exclusive view of the beaches of Lima. Everything indicates that the artist who brings Will Byers to life in Stranger Things would be staying at the Marriott hotel, located in the Miraflores district.

Noah Schnapp is already in Peru: Stranger Things actor confirmed his stay in Lima. Photo: Instagram capture

When and where will Noah Schnapp perform in Peru?

Noah Schnapp will be presented at the Lima 2022 Comic Convention. The Stranger Things figure will share a moment with his fans on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31. The event takes place in Arena 1 of the Costa Verde, located in the district of San Miguel. According to the schedule, the actor’s assistance will start at 12: 00 pm

But that is not all. Another actor from the cast of the series will also be in Lima. This is Mason Dye, who played basketball player Jason Carver, one of the antagonists of the fourth season.