Sanction restrictions are constantly changing, in this regard, the Bank of Russia (CB) is modeling various scenarios with market participants. So on July 29, the regulator commented on the publication on preparations for the cancellation of trading in the dollar and the euro.

“To ensure the protection of customers and the uninterrupted operation of the financial system, the Bank of Russia conducts simulations of various scenarios with market participants and infrastructure organizations,” the Central Bank reports. “RIA News”.

The fact that the Central Bank is discussing with participants in the foreign exchange market how to determine the exchange rate of the ruble against the dollar and the euro in the event of termination of exchange trading was reported earlier in the day by Forbes. According to him, the regulator may take such a decision if the West imposes sanctions on the Moscow Exchange and the National Clearing Center (NCC).

The Central Bank noted that in this situation, foreign exchange trading will be paralyzed. Therefore, the regulator began to prepare for such a scenario in advance.

Earlier, on June 3, the European Union included the National Settlement Depository (NSD) of Russia in the sixth package of anti-Russian sanctions. The EU justified its decision by the fact that, being a central depository, it plays an important role in the functioning of the Russian financial system and its interaction with the international financial market. In addition, it was noted that the Moscow Exchange, which owns NSD, is largely controlled by the Russian authorities.

A number of countries are imposing new sanctions against the Russian Federation in response to a special operation carried out by Moscow since February 24 to protect the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). Its beginning was preceded by the aggravation of the situation in the region, the appeal of the leadership of the Donbass republics to the Russian Federation with a request for help and the subsequent recognition by Russia of the independence of the DPR and LPR.

Kyiv has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état in Ukraine, since 2014.

