The most anticipated movie of the year is undoubtedly Spider-Man: no way home, tape number 27 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Tom Holland again reprising his role as Peter Parker, The film has fans excited, especially since more than one expects the Spider-Verse to be confirmed.

If you are one of those who got tickets for this Wednesday, December 15, you are about to see one of the most striking films of the UCM and how it will affect the future of this saga. Here is the information you should remember about this launch.

Live: ‘Spider-Man: no way home’: preview will be this Wednesday 15 in Peru No way home rating anticipates violent plot Tom Holland had already advanced, in an interview with TVGlobo that No way home would have impressive action sequences. This information was later supported by the film’s rating: PG 13 due to its “suggestive language and violence.” No way home pre-sale breaks record in Mexico Through his official Twitter account, Alejandro Ramírez, CEO of Cinépolis, commented that No way home has become the film with the highest number of pre-purchased tickets in the history of the movie theater chain in Mexico. Fans hit theaters to see Spider-Man: no way home Fans are beginning to flock to movie theaters in various parts of Latin America to see a preview of Spider-Man: no way home. In Peru, the queues have already started.

Spider-Man: no way home trailer

What is Spider-Man: no way home about?

The film will take us to the events seen in Spider-Man: far from home, where Peter Parker must face the consequences of Mysterio revealing his identity to the world. With MJ and Ned also involved in this problem, the spider hero will go to Doctor Strange to ask him to use his magic to “bring everything back to reality.” As confirmed, we will see what will happen when playing with the multiverse.

How long is Spiderman: no way home?

According to a recent report from the specialized portal Collider, Spider-Man: no way home will have an exact duration of 150 minutes; that is, the feature film will last 2 hours and 30 minutes, including the credits.

How many villains in Spider-Man: no way home will appear?

Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Jamie Foxx (Electro), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin). Photo: Composition / Marvel / Sony

In total, five villains have been confirmed for the film with Tom Holland:

Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina)

Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe)

Electro (Jamie Foxx)

Sandman

Lizard

Cast of Spiderman: no way home

The third installment in Sony’s Spider-Man trilogy features Tom Holland as the protagonist. He is accompanied by:

Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin)

Zendaya (MJ Watson)

Alfred Molina (Dr. Octopus)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange)

Jamie Foxx (Electro)

Marisa Tomei (Aunt May)

Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds)

Angourie Rice (Betty Brant)

Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson)

JK Simmons (JJ Jameson)

Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan).

Can Spider-Verse be confirmed?

The Spider-Verse, an event that will reunite Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in the film, is only a few hours away from being confirmed. Who fed the emotion of the fans for this fact is Victoria Alonso, an executive of Marvel Studios, who through her Instagram account shared a photo with the actors who gave life to Spider-Man at the time.

Victoria Alonso fuels the Spider-Verse rumors in Spider-Man: no way home. Photo: Instagram / @ victoriaalonso76

Who Directed Spiderman No Way Home?

Like the MCU’s first two Spider-Man movies, No way home is directed by Jon Watts. However, despite being the closing of a trilogy, the filmmaker has already been chosen to lead the production of Fantastic 4, a long-awaited reboot of the franchise for Marvel Studios.