The US Senate overwhelmingly approved a copy of the National Defense Authorization Act that authorizes $770 billion in defense spending, $25 billion more than President Joe Biden had requested, and referred the legislation to the White House for the president to sign.

The House voted 88 to 11, with strong bipartisan support for the annual legislation outlining Defense Department policy.

The House of Representatives passed the legislation by 363 votes to 70 last week.

Biden is expected to sign the bill, but the White House did not respond to requests for comment today.

The legislation allows for a five percent increase in military spending in 2022 compared to last year, and came as a compromise after intense negotiations between Democrats and Republicans in the Senate and House of Representatives.

The bill includes an increase in troop wages by 2.7 percent, and an increase in aircraft and ship purchases.