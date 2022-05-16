From no-vax, no-green pass, no-mask to ‘healthy people’ against those who “are part of the experiment” of vaccines against Covid. It is the social metamorphosis of the anti-vaccination which has not lost followers and is organizing for other battles, also in view of a probable fourth dose of the vaccine in the autumn. The easing of anti-Covid measures, which arrived on May 1st, does not therefore seem to have pacified the ‘movement’ which has always been opposed to any type of obligation linked to the Covid emergency. There g

uerra in Ukraine it has shifted the media spotlight from Covid to the drama of refugees, with less visibility on talk shows and in the streets for various doctors who are not aligned or alleged experts, but has not curbed the will to return to protest against “total censorship on the regime media” .

The Facebook group ‘Freedom of choice’ is one of the most active in catalyzing the movement and in fact relaunches a demonstration on May 23, with principals in front of the prosecutors throughout Italy. Initiative promoted by the People’s Government Association, another reality at the forefront against the Government’s measures. The next administrative authorities seem to have seduced more than someone in the movement. The political turning point in fact seems to please the no-vax and no-green pass of the first hour, in Emilia-Romagna the administrative in various municipalities are candidates from the 3V Movement, one of the most active on the Covid anti-vaccination front.

And what happened to the landmark doctors of the no-vax galaxy? Mariano Amici, family doctor from Ardea in the province of Rome, who has become the champion of white coats ‘doubtful’ about the anti-Covid vaccine and famous for his appearances on TV in which he contested swabs with the kiwi test, has launched his movement ‘Friends for Italy’ which supports a mayoral candidate for Ardea. The denier doctor Pasquale Bacchusleader of the L’Eretico association, retracted his positions in several television programs: he admitted he was wrong in supporting some theses.