BMW accelerates the development of the new XM. The German car manufacturer itself has released some images relating to the last test session to which some prototypes of the new performance-focused SUV were subjected: there will be two versions of the model that will be launched on the market, characterized by two different power levels but both equipped with a newly developed V8 engine combined with an electric engine, the latter powered by a battery that will guarantee a zero-emission range of around 80 kilometers.

The standard version of the new XM will produce a combined power of 644hp and deliver a maximum torque of 800Nm. It will be followed later by a second version of the SUV, this one of higher power, which will confirm the specifications of 738hp and 1,000Nm. of torque announced for the XM Concept unveiled last year by BMW. In both versions of the German crossover the power will be transmitted to all four wheels through the first system BMW M xDrive all-wheel drive developed specifically for hybrid models, which will include an electronically controlled differential lock on the rear axle. Among the many specifications announced by BMW regarding the new XM, those relating to the battery capacity and the charging times of the latter are missing, despite the fact that, as mentioned, the driving range in 100% electric mode has been revealed.

The suspension system will also be offered as standard Adaptive M Professional, which for the first time will include a 48-volt electromechanical roll stabilization system and the Active Roll Comfort function, with the aim of reducing roll when cornering and on uneven surfaces. The overview will be completed by Integral Active Steering and an M braking system. Finally, from an aesthetic point of view, the new high-performance SUV will be able to count on optional M light alloy wheels up to 23 ″vertically stacked four hex tailpipe exhaust system, a huge front grille and sculpted body.