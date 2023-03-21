“There is a problem, stop the car, stop it on the track*, we see smoke, stop it in a safe position. We don’t want a safety car. Stop. Switch off. Remember to go to P0**. We are sorry. We are sorry”: Aston Martin itself sent us the complete transcript of the dialogue with the pits. Then explaining through Luca Furbatto, chief designerwhich in the first asterisk for “stop it on the track” they meant not in the pit lane and in the second asterisk “total shutdown of the car”. We have no reason not to believe their words and therefore their interpretation of “stop it on track”. But regarding the previous editorial we can only say that there was no attempt to question anyone’s credibility or sportsmanship. As Scalfari said “editors write”. And I just “drafted”. What they said and what we reported.

In fact, it is undeniable that Aston Martin over the radio said “stop the car on the track”, we have all heard it. But now the different reading of that sentence and the context in which it was said, changes everything. And since newspapers are made to report news – and what Mr. Furbatto gave us is news – we acknowledge the good faith of the team and report the correct interpretation of the facts. Not only that, I will say more: I also agree with what Furbatto then told us: “Aston Martin is a team that has always demonstrated on the field that results are achieved on the track with loyalty and professionalism. A team that did not make any controversy yesterday about the FIA’s decisions on Alonso’s second podium, but set to work to clarify a non-existent penalty and one that is not good for this sport with the regulation in hand”.

FormulaPassion is not our newspaper, but that of all readers, of all teams and therefore also of Aston Martin.