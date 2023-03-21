Pagani announces via social media that the brand has built a very special Huayra Roadster. And by very special, they mean very special. The Pagani Huayra Roadster ‘Dinamica Evo’ was built by the Grandi Complicazioni division for a (very) special customer. This division previously also built the Codalunga.

The Dinamica Evo is, as Pagani says in the short description, ‘a bundle of innovation, technology and performance, a one-off with an irresistible character’. The brand uses a burgundy color scheme with some subtle details in golden yellow and the Italian tricolor. The red color also predominates on the inside, with an Italian flag here and there and some other shades.

Power of the Pagani Huayra Dinamica Evo Roadster

Then on to the performance. The engine seems to be based on the powertrain from the Huayra BC Roadster. And maybe the entire car. That means a 6.0-liter V12 engine from AMG with two turbochargers that produces 800 and 1,050 Nm. That power goes to the rear wheels. The lightweight BC Roadster weighs only 1,250 kilos and is definitely not a boulevard cruiser. Or maybe a little.