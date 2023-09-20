Elon Musk discussed his plans for Twitternow called x, on Monday during a live conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Among other things, Musk He said that the social network is “going to have a small monthly payment for the use of the system x” to combat “vast armies of bots.”

Musk It did not specify how much the new plan would cost for users of the social network, nor what other functions would or would not be included in the payment at the lowest level.

During the live broadcast, Musk also revealed some new metrics xsaying it now has 550 million “monthly users” who generate between 100 and 200 million posts a day.

Musk He did not reveal how many of the company’s monthly users are authentic compared to bots. He also did not make a fair comparison with metrics previously used by Twitter. In May 2022, before the acquisition of Musk, Twitter reported that it had an “average monetizable daily active usage” of 229 million.

The discussion with Netanyahu was intended to focus on the theoretical risks of technology. artificial intelligence and how it should potentially regulate AI. However, Musk He also used it to dispute the perception that his social network tolerates hate speech and anti-Semitism.

The meeting followed widespread criticism of Musk by civil rights groups due to his amplification of bigotry on his social network, including anti-Semitic accounts, content, and conspiracies.

In the last weeks, Musk has threatened to sue the Anti-Defamation Leaguea Jewish-led organization, claiming they tried to “kill” their social network. Musk blamed the ADLrather than their own business decisions, for a 60% drop in revenue in x and said he had “no choice” but to file a defamation lawsuit against the group.

Musk and X Corp. have not yet filed any known lawsuit against the ADLand did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Before meeting with Netanyahu, Musk He also accused George Soros’ foundation of wanting to “destroy” Western civilization. The Hungarian-American Jewish philanthropist is the founder of Open Society Foundations, which donates to a variety of civil society groups, and is the subject of several anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

On their social media platform, Musk has repeatedly disparaged transgender people, federal regulators, politicians, journalists, whistleblowers, critics of his companies, and short sellers. Despite that history, Musk He told Netanyahu on Monday:

“I’m against attacking any group, you know. “It doesn’t matter who they are.” Referring to his goal of humanity becoming “a spacefaring civilization,” he said: “We can’t do it if there’s a lot of discord and, you know, hatred and negativity.”

After acquiring Twitter for around 44 billion dollars at the end of October, Musk implemented major staff cuts and radical changes to the platform. He continues to lead the company as its largest shareholder, chief technical officer and executive chairman, and is also the automaker’s CEO. tesla and the aerospace company SpaceX.

Among other changes, it granted “amnesty” to previously suspended accounts, a move that online safety and hate speech experts strongly criticized. Under his direction, the platform reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump, who was previously banned by Twitter for encouraging the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The Twitter of Musk also restored the personal accounts of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and neo-Nazi website founder Andrew Anglin.

Musk also removed the verification system blue dove of Twitterwhich helped users identify authentic accounts belonging to public figures, including celebrities, elected officials, scientists, authors, business and educational leaders, active journalists, and others.

Under the social network’s current system, users who pay a fee can display a blue subscriber badge next to their names. Those who pay see their posts prioritized in other users’ feeds. Those who don’t pay are relegated to lower levels of amplification for their posts or may experience lower engagement on the platform. On Monday, Musk repeated its belief that converting users into paid subscribers would make it harder and more expensive to deploy bots on the platform.

x is trying to obtain licenses to become a money transmitter throughout the United States. According to public records, it has already obtained permission to do so in 8 states.

Via: NCBC

Editor’s note: Look, I would like to think that this would cause a lot of people to leave the platform, including me. But I don’t think it will happen, I know people who paid for their blue popcorn.