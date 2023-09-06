Susan Alvarado, one of the most popular singers Serrano Heart, He has won the hearts of the Peruvian public with his inspiring story of overcoming and his captivating voice. To this day, she has a huge fan base, who support her wholeheartedly. However, the interpreter of “We are criticized” recently became the center of attention due to her absence on stage.

As the cumbia singer explained, this was due to her delicate state of health, which caused her to suffer episodes of fainting and dizziness: “About a month ago they have been more continuous, every four days, three days, until it has become almost daily. (…) A month ago I went to take some tests in Piura”.

Corazón Serrano pronounces on the situation of Susana Alvarado

Faced with this situation and to confirm that, indeed, Alvarado’s departure was due to health problems, Corazón Serrano issued a statement:

“Hopeing you are in good health, and before the repeated inquiries about the absence of our dear Susana Alvarado, we want to inform you that she is away from the stage, since she is doing various studies for a condition that she has had since she was a teenager and whose consequences have worsened,” read the message.

Susana Alvarado and the reason why he was not present at the concerts of the cumbia group in recent weeks. Photo: Corazón Serrano

The Piura group also highlighted that it supports Susana, for which she has a “temporary” license that allows her to be offstage for her health.

“Corazón Serrano is a family and as such, it worries about any situation that each of its members presents. At this moment we are dedicated to strengthening Susana’s health, which is why she has a temporary license in the group. We are sure that God is going to allow her to improve soon and return with the same charisma as always by giving us her talent on stage,” the group said.

