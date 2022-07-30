Exclusive specialOur prime minister will be in the Torentje for exactly 4310 days on Tuesday, a record. What is the secret of the Prime Minister to whom nothing seems to stick? From his daily bike rides to using language as a weapon: in this extensive special we zoom in on ten aspects of the Mark Rutte phenomenon.
