The awards given each year by the majority actors union in the United States were an important event this year, which also boasted of being the 30th anniversary. Just two weeks before the Oscars and after the strike that the sector went through last fall, at the evening held on Saturday night it was time to protest and celebrate, but also have fun. The president of the SAG-AFTRA union, Fran Drescher, praised the “collective dignity that rose up to ask for more.” The actors, dressed brightly for the occasion, were in charge of handing out awards to the best performances of the year. Mentions that went mostly to Oppenheimer now the series Succession and TheBear.

To present the award to Jeremy Allen White for his role as best actor in a comedy series for The Bear, the trio of protagonists from the 2006 film reunited on screen The Devil Wears Prada: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt. The actresses were then in charge of giving life to the story of the fearsome director of a fashion magazine, Miranda Priestly (Streep), and her two assistants (Blunt and Hathaway).

“Two things, I have forgotten my glasses and the envelope,” said Streep after going on stage, tripping over the microphone in a video that has already been replicated thousands of times on social networks. Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway appear on both sides to hand him the glasses and her envelope. Or rather, the actresses transformed into Emily Charlton and Andrea Sachs, because in a few seconds the three of them return to their roles from the film from 18 years ago, based on the best-selling book of Anna Wintour's former assistant, Lauren Weisberger.

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt in a still from 'The Devil Wears Prada' in 2006. photo: MPTV.net (Barry Wetcher)

Miranda Priestly (Streep) continues presenting: “It's a question that's been going on for years, where does the character and the actor begin?” she says. To which Blunt replies: “Well, as we just saw, Meryl and Miranda Priestly are like twins, right?” The 21-time Oscar hopeful denies it, “I don't think I'm anything like Miranda Priestly,” but Hathaway cuts her off: “No, no, it wasn't a question,” she intervenes, paraphrasing one of the most famous scenes in the film. movie. One that has become a recurring meme in social networks.

Emily Blunt came, dressed in red by Louis Vuitton and with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, as a supporting actress nominee for her work in Oppenheimer. But the statuette went to Da'Vine Joy Randolph for Those who stay. Blunt did win as part of the cast of Christopher Nolan's film.

For her part, Anne Hathaway had just landed from Milan, where she went viral dancing at the party after the Versace show and praising the Spanish singer Aitana. For the gala in Hollywood she wore a cerulean blue dress that would be very much to Miranda Priestly's taste, signed by Versace, with silver Gianvito Rossi sandals and Bulgari jewelry.

Meryl Streep, to leave no room for doubt about who the devil is in the film, chose in this case a Prada design, burgundy with sequin embroidery, which she paired with a handbag also from the Italian firm.